Life-saving tips after fires claim 3 lives this month

Fires have claimed three lives in July.

A fire overnight left a 61-year-old Honolulu man dead.

Honolulu fire officials say the man previously suffered a stroke which attributed to his inability to escape.

He is the fourth person killed due to a fire on Oahu this year.

The blaze is the third deadly fire this month and the seventh since the Marco Polo fire back in July 2017.

The four victims so far this year were all 55-years or older.

Experts warn that fires can happen in an instant and most of the time without warning.

“Unfortunately, it’s not unusual that older people die in fires,” said Craig Gima, AARP Hawaii communications director. “People who are 65 are twice as likely to die in a fire than younger people, people over 75 are three times more likely to die in fires and about half, or over half, of fire deaths in Hawaii involved older people.”

On July 13, April Anderson, 55, was sleeping in her home when a fire started. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

On July 5, Adela Bumanglag, 75, was in her bedroom when a fire broke out in a home that connects to hers in Kalihi.

In April, Roy Mogi, 83, died after trying to escape a fire from his apartment building in Moiliili.

Gima says there are things elderly people can do to prevent becoming a victim.

For those who are hard of hearing, he suggests having a loud device or smoke alarm that vibrates and flashes.

Don’t smoke in your home and don’t smoke if you have an oxygen tank.

Have an escape plan.

Always have a phone nearby.

Know your neighbors.

“Especially if you’re living alone, you need to know your neighbors, get to know your neighbors so that they know if something happens that you might be in danger,” Gima said.

Gima’s neighbor told HFD they could hear a working smoke detector from his unit. However, limited mobility due to a past stroke attributed to his inability to escape.

HFD and Gima say the biggest rule is to never leave the kitchen when cooking.

“Nearly 50 percent of all our house fires are cooking related and unattended,” said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.

He says people should test their smoke alarms once a month.

And for those who cannot afford a smoke alarm, the American Red Cross can install and provide one for free.

“When you’re not prepared, for whatever the good reasons are, that’s when bad things happen,” Capt. Seguirant said.

All homeowners should read the manual for all appliances.

HFD also says to avoid overloading outlets and never put an appliance or anything that gets hot or cold, like a toaster oven or mini-fridge, into an extension cord.

HFD also says fire sprinklers could save lives.

“What we like about sprinklers is it’s going to either put the fire out or it’s going to control it so you’re not going to have the home totally gutted,” Capt. Seguirant said.

In the case of the Haumana Place/Owene Lane fire, the fire started at the home on Owene Lane and spread to the house on Haumana Place, where 75-year-old Bumanglag lived. She could be heard screaming for help in witness videos.

“That fire was started in the [Owene Lane] unit, not only did it burn the next unit, it actually caused the death of an occupant. So again, sprinklers are the safest way to protect you and your family from a fire,” Capt. Seguirant said.

And if something is broken or isn’t working right, fix it and spend the money.

“Call a professional or change it out because the risk of losing someone’s life or burning your whole house down is really not worth that small amount that you’re going to save,” Capt. Seguirant said.