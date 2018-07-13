Lieutenant governor candidates square off in Waikiki

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Five of the candidates for Lieutenant Governor are participating in a forum Friday.

The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, in partnership with the Waikiki Improvement Association, Retail Merchants of Hawaii, and Waikiki Neighborhood Board, is hosting the event.

The forum will feature Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho, Senator Will Espero, Senator Josh Green, former Board of Education member Kim Coco Iwamoto, and Senator Jill Tokuda, who will participate in a moderated discussion on key tourism-related issues and concerns.



KHON2 Always Investigating reporter Gina Mangieri is among those asking the questions of the candidates.

KHON2 will be live streaming the event from 10:30am to Noon, you can watch it here.