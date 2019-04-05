Lei stand says, 'we're going day by day,' as the struggle for sales continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Lei stands at the airport have been struggling to regain business after airport signs were changed. It's now April and they say business is still not what it used to be.

For one woman whose family has run a lei stand for over 85 years, she says she's seen the business through the best times and the worst. She believes right now, they're facing hard times.

"We have no customers you know and we struggle...," said Patricia Santimer, lei stand owner. "We're like dying for customers here. We have to close down most times because we just cant pay a worker to be here anymore you know?"

Santimer says they're lucky to see ten customers a day now, which means they have to bring in less stock.

"Like all perishables we are limited to selling within three days, and so if we don't hustle, we have to trash it," said Santimer. "We're going day by day, honestly we're just praying that they don't shut us down."



She says upcomming events like graduation and mother's day are what will hold them through the year. But other lei stands like Arthur's haven't been as fortunate. They closed down a few months ago.

"It seems like every time I come, there's less," said Stephanie Frazer, a lei stand customer. "We used to come to Arthur's all the time. That was our favorite but they're not here now, so now we just kind of see who's out and who has the best selection."

Others say they just hope the tradition will continue.

"I just hope that they're always here and that they stay a part of the airport environment, because they're so nice and I think it's a nice touch," said Heather Almeda, a customer. "You always know where you can get a lei..."

The Department of Transportation says the sign updating project will be completed some time in mid-2019. We're still waiting to hear back on if additional signs for the lei stands will be put up by the end of this project.