Legislation to cap the cost of insulin to $100 per month to be introduced

HONOLULU (KHON2)–Representative John M. Mizuno (D) (District 28 – Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights, portion of Lower Kalihi), Chairman of the House Health Committee, has drafted a bill to cap the co-pay for a 30-day supply of the life-saving drug insulin to $100.

In crafting the legislation, Mizuno said, “Insulin is an excellent example of runaway drug costs throughout our nation. It is my understanding that insulin prices have increased approximately 555 percent in the last decade and a half and therefore has caused co-pays to sky-rocket to unaffordable rates for our people. As painful as it sounds, many of our residents’ underuse insulin because of its significant cost. Thereby increasing the potential for emergency room visits and costly intervention health services rather than prevention health maintenance.”