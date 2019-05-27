Left lane blocked in both directions on Fort Weaver Rd. due to a crash in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (KHON2) - One woman is in critical condition, while another is in serious condition this morning following a car crash in Ewa Beach.
The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Monday morning on Fort Weaver Road near Laulaunui Street.
A 79-year-old female driver of a compact car was rear ended by an SUV.
Lanes in both directions remain closed while police investigate.
