Local News

Left lane blocked in both directions on Fort Weaver Rd. due to a crash in Ewa Beach

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 08:23 AM HST

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:08 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - One woman is in critical condition, while another is in serious condition this morning following a car crash in Ewa Beach. 

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Monday morning on Fort Weaver Road near Laulaunui Street.

A 79-year-old female driver of a compact car was rear ended by an SUV.

Lanes in both directions remain closed while police investigate.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online while we continue to update this story

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News