Lawmakers to consider PSD Director's future

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Two deadly shootings, an escape, and major damage caused by inmates at a Maui jail. All incidents that are adding to questions about the public safety department, and the man leading it.

A Senate committee will discuss the future of Director Nolan Espinda later this week. Senator Clarence Nishihara has been collecting evidence and reports for Espinda's confirmation hearing, scheduled for this Thursday. He tells us what he's seen so far is dishonesty from the department.

The most recent was the riot at Maui Community Correctional Center, which officials have been calling a disturbance.

"That's not a disturbance, that's a riot and so again not being honest about what's going on," said Senator Nishihara. "They came back with a response well it's overcrowding. That was an insufficient investigation done by people who probably shouldn't have been doing the investigation."

Senator Nishihara also received a copy of a letter from the Hawaii Government Employees Association that was sent to Governor David Ige on Friday. It's the union that represents the State Sheriffs. Nishihara says in the letter Executive Director Randy Perreira is urging PSD to review existing equipment policies and practices.

"He raised the issue about these things not being there. About policies ignored or not being worked on. The concerns of the sheriffs, all of that. So there's a wealth of stuff that raises a whole lot of questions," said the Senator.

We reached out to the Governor office's and a spokeswoman confirmed that Governor Ige has received the letter and is reviewing it. Governor Ige still supports Espinda as director of PSD.

The PSD spokeswoman tells us:

"The Director looks forward to the Senate confirmation process, which allows for an open discussion of any pertinent issues."

Espinda's confirmation hearing with the Public Safety Committee is on Thursday. After that, the full Senate will vote.

"I think the committee will try and lay it out, and hopefully it's enough for the senators to say no, but I don't know how much information people need," said Senator Nishihara.

Testimony may be submitted 24 hours prior to the start of the hearing, click here to learn how.