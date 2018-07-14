Lava forms new 'island' off the Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) - A tiny new island of lava has formed off the Big Island.
Officials say it's located near the northernmost part of where lava from fissure 8 is flowing into the ocean.
According to USGS, it's located just a few meters offshore and is about 20 to 30 feet in diameter.
While scientists call it an island, they believe it's possibly what's called a submarine tumulus that built up underwater and emerged above sea level.
The lava forming the island is believed to be the same that's coming from fissure 8.