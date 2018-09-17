Laumaka work furlough inmate reported missing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Department of Public Safety is looking for 38-year old Dennis Sonoda who failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

He was supposed to return to the facility at 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sonoda is serving time for second degree assault and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for October.

Sonoda is 5'6" and weighs 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.