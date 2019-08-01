Laumaka work furlough inmate fails to return after work to facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Laumaka work furlough inmate Francisco Ranit failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center after work. He was supposed to return by 8:30 p.m. State Sheriffs were notified.

50-year-old Ranit is 5’8” and weighs 167 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Ranit is serving time for Robbery 2. His next parole hearing is scheduled for October of this year. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

Ranit is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.