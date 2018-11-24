Laulima family of five can't afford childcare, working to make ends meet

HONOLULU (KHON2) -

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we'll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

This family of five is struggling to make ends meet.

They live in low-income housing, but mom had to quit work this year to be home with their three-year-old son and four-month-old daughter, as they can't afford childcare. Dad works six days a week and took on more cleaning jobs at night to help pay the bills.

The professional who recommended this family says they would greatly appreciate a chance to enjoy a dinner out as a family, or an activity they can all do together.

They could also all use clothes and shoes.

Tn addition their eight-year-old daughter would love nail polish, hair accessories, a purse, roller skates or a bike...

Their three-year old son would love puzzles, books, spiderman toys, a spiderman blanket, and a bike. he could also use fine motor toys.

For their four-month old daughter, they would appreciate age-appropriate toys, stuffed animals, plus diapers {size 3 and 4} and baby wipes

Fad could use toiletries and mom's list includes household goods like detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, a laundry basket, cleaning products, kitchenware, floor mats.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-445.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.