Latest gas price average in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas price averages stayed stable throughout the islands in the last week, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

As of Thursday, the statewide average price is $3.66 a gallon, which is the same as last Thursday,

That is one cent higher than a month ago and 11 cents lower than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

“Gas prices have dropped throughout the U.S. in recent weeks as oil prices have dipped considerably, but unfortunately that has not been the case for Hawaii,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “It’s possible we could see some price drops in the coming months if oil prices remain low.”