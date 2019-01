HONOLULU (KHON2) - Just a heads up, today is the deadline to register for participants wanting to take part in the 35th annual Great Aloha Run next month.

The race itself is set for Presidents Day on February 18th.

More than 20-thousand people are expected to take part in this year's event.

It will begin from Aloha Tower and end at the Aloha Stadium.

The money earned from the run will be donated to charity.