Large surf continues to impact shores across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Breezy trade winds will continue each day through the week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods.

The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Hawai’i Island, where afternoon and evening scattered showers associated with the sea breeze develop.

Windward shower coverage may increase through the second half of the week as moisture levels rise from east to west.

High Surf Warning for all south facing shores until Monday at 6:00 am.

Small Craft Advisory for the east portion of the state has been extended until Saturday at 6:00 pm.