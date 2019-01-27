Large crowds expected during busy Blaisdell weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Neal S. Blaisdell Center is expected to have large crowds with three big events over the weekend.

The headline event at the Blaisdell is Lionel Ritchie, who is playing at the Blaisdell Arena on Friday and Saturday night .

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will have concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at the Concert Hall.

The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will also be busy with the Business Industry Association's Home Building and Remodeling showcase. Many are expected to attend this event over the weekend.

"Thousands of people are coming, and they're paying to come to this event. They're paying $7 to come to this event and $6 for parking so it is a worthwhile event," said Kelii Peltier with Hawaii U.S.A Federal Credit Union, who is a vendor at the event.

He says he didn't know that so many events were taking place, but hopes the Home Building and Remodeling showcase is a success.

"We can push through this, all of the vendors. Give the greatest service we can, and we can wow the attendees and make them forget about the parking woes," said Peltier.

Many people are also expected to see Lionel Ritchie, who is performing in Hawaii for the first time in a decade.

"Got the text from my wife a half hour ago to go buy the tickets a half hour ago, got a baby sitter and here I am," said fan Roy Yonamine.

"He's really big. Super popular, and we want to see big concerts. So, this is a big one, and we're gonna watch it," said Yonamine.

The Blaisdell parking lot quickly filled up with cars around 7 p.m. It is expected to have an even larger crowd for Saturday night.