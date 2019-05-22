Lantern Floating Ceremony is Monday, lantern construction committee adviser gives details on event

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The annual Lantern Floating Ceremony is expecting 50,000 people to gather at Magic Island, on Monday, May 27.

The lantern construction committee advisor, Glenn Takahashi joined KHON2 News in the studio to speak about the upcoming event.

Around 7,000 lanterns will light up the waters off Magic Island, to remember loved ones.

Free parking will be available at the Hawaii Convention Center, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., on Memorial Day.

There will also be free shuttle service to Magic Island from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

