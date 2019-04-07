Lanikai landowner prohibits commercial vehicles on a private street near popular hiking trail

HONOLULU(KHON2) - Orange cones. And new signage mark the portion of Kaelepulu Drive just past Mid-Pacific Country Club. It's private property. Owned by Bluestone.

The road leads to the popular Kaiwa Ridge trail, also known as the Lanikai Pillboxes hike.

Tom Cestare, president of the Lanikai Association, said the area is being inundated.

KHON: "Have tour buses, limousines, Segways, have all of those types of tours been a problem here in Lanikai?"

"Yes," Cestare said. "But by-in-large the large tour buses do not come here in Lanikai. But we do have the small ones and sometimes they park right in the bike lane, which is a hazard. And Segway people have done it for a long time."

Keeping commercial vehicles out of the area is a good thing according to Cestare.

Bluestone is allowing access to hikers on foot. But Cestare said the amount of people is overwhelming--on average more than 1,000 hikers every day.

"We are for tourists. We are for commerce. Unfortunately, we have so many people that we just cannot handle it."

Cestare said it's so bad its affecting their daily lives.

"Our neighborhood is being used as a toilet and a parking lot....How would you feel if you're sitting in your lanai and you saw somebody defecating in your front yard. That's what is happened to us," Cestare explained.

Ken Wamless lives on Kaelepulu Drive near Mid-Pacific Country Club. He said the amount of cars and people walking on his street is dangerous and it never stops.

"It's just a constant stream of people....and people express their excitement at 4:30 in the morning and kind of forget the fact that a lot of people in the area are still sleeping."

But the biggest problem is parking.

"There should be parking," Cara Vu said. She and two of her friends heard about the hike via the internet and by word of mouth. She explained that they had to park several blocks away.

"I would imagine there's lots of tourists who come by even if it even if they charge like three or five bucks for it. People would still pay it to be able to park here," Vu said.