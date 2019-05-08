Lane closures will be scheduled for the Honolulu Triathlon this weekend

Lane closures will be scheduled on Lagoon Drive, Nimitz Highway, and Ala Moana Boulevard for the Honolulu Triathlon on Sunday, May 12 between 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The course extends from the Atkinson Drive intersection with Ala Moana Boulevard and continues to the Lagoon Drive intersection with Nimitz Highway.

The eastbound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed from Atkinson Drive.

Crews will pick up cones and open lanes as the triathletes progress along the course and expect the route between Nimitz Highway and Ward Avenue to be opened no later than 10 a.m.

Travelers may access the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Lagoon Drive via the H-1 freeway. Access to Elliott Street is available via Aolele Street. The triathlon closures near the airport are expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m.

Sand Island Access Road will be accessible from the H-1 westbound viaduct but those wanting to continue past Sand Island Access Road on Nimitz Highway are advised to use alternate routes such as the H-1 or Dillingham Boulevard.

Electronic message boards have been placed to inform motorists of the closures.