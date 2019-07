Later Wednesday, a water system improvement project in Kaneohe will be getting underway.

The Board of Water Supply is installing approximately 2,600 feet of 12-inch and 8-inch water mains along Hui U’lili Street.

The result will improve fire protection and water service reliability for customers in the area.

Work will be done Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be lane closures.