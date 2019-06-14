Lane Closures for the Weekend of June 14 to June 16

Hawaii Road Closures

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 14 – JUNE 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, June 14, through Friday, June 21, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

2) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass on Friday, June 14, through Friday, June 21, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Queen Emma Street overpass and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Sunday night, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of the Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Saturday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., for a helicopter lift.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Saturday, June 15, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for bridge maintenance.

6) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Moanalua Road onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction will be closed on from 9 p.m. Friday night, June 14, through 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, for precast panel work.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

7) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and the H-1/H-2 Split on Friday night, June 14, through Saturday morning, June 15, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 a.m., for precast panel work. A third lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shoulder lane will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

8) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Saturday night, June 15, through Sunday morning, June 16, for pre-cast panel work. Two lanes will be closed on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. A third lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. The shoulder will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

9) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pearlridge/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Saturday night, June 15, through Sunday morning, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., for pre-cast panel work.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

10) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Halawa Interchange on Saturday night, June 15, through Sunday morning, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., for pre-cast panel work.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MAKAHA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Leihoku Street and Old Government Road on Sunday night, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) MAKAHA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Tentative lane closures on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Kimo Street on Sunday night, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for repaving work as part of the Farrington Hwy Resurfacing, Phase II from Hakimo Road to Kili Drive project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

3) WAIANAE TO MAKAHA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Hakimo Road and Kili Drive on Sunday night, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ahuimanu Road on Sunday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work. Parking will not be available.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) WAIMANALO (WEEKEND WORK)

Right and shoudler closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the northbound direction between Flamingo Street and Keolu Drive on Saturday, June 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAIMANALO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Poalima Street and Kanapuu Drive on Sunday night, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the Kalanianaole Highway Improvements project website at http://www.gloverltd.com/projects/kalanianaole_highway/.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Valley View Drive and the Kahekili Interchange from 7 p.m. on Saturday night, June 15, through 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, June 16, for tunnel maintenance in the Wilson Tunnel. The Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction will be open during closure hours.

2) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Saturday, June 15, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two left lanes closed on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Awa Street on Friday night, June 14, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., for sewer work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, June 15, through Friday, June 21, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work following the landslide. The Kailua-bound lanes will be temporarily open during the schedule below.

Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes between Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Center and Nuuanu Pali Drive from 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekend contraflow schedule:

Kailua-bound direction will be open on Saturday, June 15, from 7p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday morning, June 16.

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes on Sunday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes closed on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. Traffic will be detoured to turn right at Pali Highway then make a u-turn at the Vineyard Boulevard intersection.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. Traffic will be detoured to Vineyard Boulevard where drivers may access the H-1 Freeway eastbound onramp.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Pauoa Road offramp on Sunday night, June 16, and through Friday morning, June 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs to Wylie Street and Nuuanu Avenue will be posted.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pauoa Road underpass and Wylie Street overpass on Sunday, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— KALAELOA BOULEVARD —

1) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalaeloa Boulevard in the northbound direction between Kapolei Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday night, June 17, through Friday morning, June 21, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project.

For more information, visit the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project website at https://www.buildkapolei.com/

— WAIALAE AVENUE —

1) KAHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Waialae Avenue in both directions between 21st Avenue and Kilauea Avenue on Saturday, June 15, from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WAIAWA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Waiawa Road in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and Ala Ike Street on Saturday, June 15, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALIHI STREET (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on Kalihi Street (Route 63) in both directions between Nimitz Highway and School Street on Sunday night, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign installations.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (SIDEWALK AND BIKE PATH CLOSURE)

The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, June 14, through Friday night, June 21, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 14 – JUNE 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) HANAPEPE (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

2) KALAHEO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the eastbound direction between Halewili Road and Papalina Road on Sunday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway on Sunday night, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and repaving.

2) WAIKOKO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions in the vicinity of the Waikoko Bridge from 9 p.m., on Friday night, June 14, continuously through 5 a.m., on Monday morning, June 17, for bridge deck replacement. Waipa and Waikoko Bridges will be closed to vehicular traffic. Park and Ride sites, pedestrian access, and a shuttle between the Park and Ride and Wainiha is available for placard-holders. Following this closure, the highway will be open without restrictions.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 14 – JUNE 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA TO WAILUKU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between Maalaea Road and Main Street on Sunday, June 16, through Friday, June 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for storm drain maintenance.

— PUUNENE AVENUE —​​​​​​​

1) KAHULUI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Puunene Avenue in both directions between Hookele Street and Kaahumanu Avenue on Sunday, June 16, through Friday morning, June 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for storm drain maintenance.