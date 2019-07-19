OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JULY 19 – JULY 21

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, July 19, through Friday, July 26, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

2) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass and the Punchbowl Street offramp (Exit 21B) on Friday, July 19, through Friday, July 26, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Punchbowl Street onramp and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed on Tuesday night through Friday morning.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard onramp and the Houghtailing Street offramp (Exit 20B) on Sunday night, July 21, through Monday morning, July 22, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The Vineyard Boulevard onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Liliha Street overpass and the Palama Street overpass on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

6) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Moanalua Road onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Saturday night, July 20, through Sunday morning, July 21, from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., for precast concrete panel installations.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

7) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and the H-1/H-2 Split on Saturday night, July 20, through Sunday morning, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., for precast panel work. A third lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 10:15 a.m. A fourth lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shoulder lane will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

8) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and the H-1/H-2 Split on Saturday night, July 20, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., for precast panel work. A third lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 10:15 a.m. A fourth lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shoulder lane will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

9) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Split and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Friday night, July 19, through Saturday morning, July 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., for precast panel installations. A third lane will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The shoulder lane will be open

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

10) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Saturday night, July 20, through Sunday morning, July 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., for shoulder widening work. A third lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. The shoulder will be open.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

11) WAIMALU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving right and shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and the Pearlridge/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) on Saturday, July 20, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for drain cleaning.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) from the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction on Friday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for HECO work. Message boards will be posted to inform motorists of the detour.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) WAIANAE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in the southbound direction between Liopolo Street and Hakimo Road on Sunday night, July 21, through Wednesday morning, July 24, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for paving work part of Phase II from Hakimo Road to Kili Drive project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) WAIANAE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kili Drive and Kimo Street on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ahuimanu Road on Sunday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work. Parking will not be available.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) WAIMANALO (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the northbound direction between Keolu Drive and Ulupii Street on Saturday, July 20, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree trimming.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and the Wilson Tunnel at the Burmeister Bridge overpass on Saturday, July 20, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway overpass on Saturday, July 20, through Friday, July 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for HECO work.

3) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Intermittent stoppages may occur on Likelike Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway overpass on Saturday, July 20, through Friday, July 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for helicopter lifts for HECO work. The Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) will also be closed.

4) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane or shoulder closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions at the Kapunahala Pedestrian overpass near Anoi Road on Saturday, July 20, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, July 20, through Friday, July 26, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work following the landslide. The Kailua-bound lanes will be temporarily open during the schedule below.

Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes between Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Center and Nuuanu Pali Drive from 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kaliua-bound lanes from 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Punchbowl Street onramp to Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. Motorists will be detoured at Vineyard Boulevard.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21B) in from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. Motorists will be detoured to the School Street offramp (Exit 21A) as an alternate route.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Pauoa Road offramp on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs to Wylie Street and Nuuanu Avenue will be posted.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pauoa Road underpass and Wylie Street overpass on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Ahui Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Saturday, July 20, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions in the vicinity of Atkinson Drive on Friday night, July 19, through Saturday morning, July 20, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign maintenance.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Nuuanu Avenue and Aala Street on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., for maintenance work. The bike lane and pedestrian sidewalk will be closed.

— KALIHI STREET (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/DAY/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kalihi Street in both directions between School Street and Nimitz Highway for sign and utility installations. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Lanes will be closed on Sunday, July 21, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lanes will be closed on Monday night, July 22, through Friday morning, July 26, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (SIDEWALK AND BIKE PATH CLOSURE)

The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, July 19, through Friday night, July 26, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JULY 19 – JULY 21

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) HANAPEPE (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

2) LAWAI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane and shoulder closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the eastbound direction between Piko Road and Upa Road on Sunday, July 21, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in the Lihue bound direction at Mile Marker 1 (before the Hanalei Bridge) for emergency slope stabilization. There is access in both directions with alternating traffic control.

2) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway on Sunday night, July 21, through Friday morning, July 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.