OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JULY 12 – JULY 14

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, July 12, through Friday, July 19, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

2) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass and the Punchbowl Street offramp (Exit 21B) on Friday, July 12, through Friday, July 19, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Punchbowl Street onramp and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Liliha Street overpass and the Punchbowl Street offramp (Exit 21B) on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The Punchbowl Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway eastbound will be closed.

5) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Laaloa Street and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1) on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign installations.

For more information, visit the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project website at https://www.buildkapolei.com/

6) PEARL CITY TO HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closures in the median on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Waiawa Interchange and Zipper Hale on Saturday, July 13, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for sign work.

7) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Moanalua Road onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Saturday night, July 13, through Sunday morning, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., for precast concrete panel installations.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

8) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two center lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and the H-1/H-2 Split on Friday night, July 12, through Saturday morning, July 13, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 a.m., for precast panel work. A third lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. A fourth lane will be closed from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shoulder lane will be open.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

9) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaamilo Street overpass and the H-1/H-2 Split on Saturday night, July 13, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., for precast panel work. A third lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 10:15 a.m. A fourth lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shoulder lane will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

10) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Split and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Friday night, July 12, through Saturday morning, July 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., for precast panel installations. A third lane will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The shoulder lane will be open

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

11) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Saturday night, July 13, through Sunday morning, July 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., for pre-cast panel work. A third lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. The shoulder will be open.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MAILI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Hakimo Road and Kaukama Road on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for paving work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent right lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for intersection improvements.

3) WAIANAE TO MAKAHA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Hakimo Road and Kili Drive on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19 , from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ahuimanu Road on Sunday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work. Parking will not be available.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) KAILUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the northbound direction between Kanapuu Street and Keolu Drive on Saturday, July 13, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kualoa Regional Park on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and the Wilson Tunnel at the Burmeister Bridge overpass on Saturday, July 13, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Puuloa Road and Valkenburgh Street on Saturday, July 13, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, July 13, through Friday, July 19, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work following the landslide. The Kailua-bound lanes will be temporarily open during the schedule below.

Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes between Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Center and Nuuanu Pali Drive from 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kaliua-bound lanes from 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— KALIHI STREET (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on Kalihi Street (Route 63) in both directions between Nimitz Highway and School Street on Sunday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Monday night, July 15, through Friday morning, July 19, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign installations.

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction between Ola Lane and Ala Mahamoe Street on Friday night, July 12, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (SIDEWALK AND BIKE PATH CLOSURE)

The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, July 12, through Friday night, July 19, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JULY 12 – JULY 14

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) HANAPEPE (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

2) LAWAI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane and shoulder closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the eastbound direction between Piko Road and Upa Road on Sunday, July 14, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) ANAHOLA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between Koolau Road and Papaa Road on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road repairs.

2) HANALEI (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in the Lihue bound direction at Mile Marker 1 (before the Hanalei Bridge) for emergency slope stabilization. There is access in both directions with alternating traffic control.

3) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway on Sunday night, July 14, through Friday morning, July 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

4) WAINIHA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions at the Waipa Bridge from 9 p.m., on Friday night, July 12, continuously through 5 a.m. on Monday morning, July 15, for bridge work. Pedestrian access, Park and Ride facilities, and a shuttle will be provided for residents and authorized Transient Vacation Rental guests. A calendar with the July night work schedule can be seen at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/July-2019-Night-Work-Calendar.pdf

MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JULY 12 – JULY 14

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) PAIA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Wailua Valley State Wayside Park on Saturday, July 13, through Friday, July 19, over a 24-hour period, for utility installation work.

2) WAILUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of mile marker 21.5 on Saturday, July 13, through Friday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for wall installations.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALEA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the Lahaina-bound direction in the vicinity of mile marker 7.6 on Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work.

HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JULY 12 – JULY 14

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59.75 to 66, Akulani St to Emmalani St, on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.