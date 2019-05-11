Lane closures for Oahu, Kauai and Maui from May 10-12

Lane closures are scheduled for Oahu, Kauai and Maui starting from May 10 to May 12.

OAHU LANE CLOSURES:

Honolulu – H-1 Freeway

The H-1 Freeway will have a 24-hour shoulder closure in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street, in the eastbound direction in the area of the Liliha Street overpass.

Both will be affected starting Friday, May 10 through Friday, May 17 for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

Starting Sunday night, May 12 through Friday morning, May 17, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. two lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction.

The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will also be closed during this time.

Motorists will be detoured via Palama Street and Vineyard Boulevard.

Pearl City to Aiea – H-1 Freeway

A shoulder closure on the H-1 in the eastbound direction between the Pealridge/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Satuday, May 11, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for shoulder widening work.

Haleiwa – Kamehameha Highway (Routes 80/83/99)

Roving right lane and shoulder lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waimea Valley Road and Wallace Beach Park on Saturday, May 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

Honolulu, Triathlon Closure – Nimitz Highway (Route 92)

Closure of Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Lagoon Drive on Sunday, May 12, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., for the Honolulu Triathlon. Motorists are advised to take the H-1 Freeway or Dillingham Boulevard as an alternate route.

Travelers may access the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Lagoon Drive via the H-1 freeway. Access to Elliott Street is available via Aolele Street.

Honolulu – Nimitz Highway (Route 92)

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Puuloa Road and Ahua Street on Saturday, May 11, from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for electrical maintenance work.

Nuuanu (Pali Highway, Route 61)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Pauoa Road offramp on Sunday night, May 12, through Friday morning, May 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs to Wylie Street and Nuuanu Avenue will be posted.

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pauoa Road underpass and Wylie Street overpass on Sunday night, May 12, through Friday morning, May 17, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Honolulu, Triathlon Closure – Sand Island Access Road

Access to Sand Island Access Road will be closed via Nimitz Highway in both directions on Sunday, May 12, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., for the Honolulu Triathlon. Sand Island Access Road will be accessible via the H-1 Freeway westbound viaduct.

Moanalua to Kalihi – North King Street

Lane closure on North King Street in the eastbound direction between Puuloa Road and Ola Lane on Sunday night, May 12, and Friday morning, May 17, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for median work.

Kalihi (Sidewalk and bike path closure) – Middle Street

The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, May 10, through Friday night, May 17, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES:

Hanapepe – Kaumualii Highway (Route 50)

The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

Waikoko to Wainiha (Emergency work, local access by convoy)- Kuhio Highwayy (Routes 56/560)

Limited access for local traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) between Waikoko and Wainiha on Mondays through Saturdays from 5:50 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays and holidays from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., due to slope stabilization work. Unescorted limited local access has been added to the Monday through Saturday schedule from 5:30 a.m. – 8:20 p.m., 12:45 p.m.- 2:15 p.m., and from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (unless bridge night work is scheduled). To view the limited access schedule, please click here.

Night work on the Waipa and Waikoko Bridges will resume Monday, May 13, through Thursday, May 16, closing Kuhio Highway from 7:30 p.m. to 5:50 a.m. The state will continue shuttle service during the nightly closures between the Park and Ride and Wainiha with the Hanalei Colony Resort. Full details here.

Lihue

Alternating two-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway on Sunday night, May 12, through Friday morning, May 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and repaving.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES:

Kihei – Kulanihakoi Street

Closure of Kulanihakoi Street in both directions between Piilani Highway and Mahealani Street, over a twenty-four hour period, 7 days a week, for sewer and water line work. Traffic will be directed to Kaonoulu Street and South Kihei Road as an alternate route.