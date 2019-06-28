Lane Closures for June 28 – June 30

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 28 – JUNE 30

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, June 28, through Friday, July 5, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

2) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass and the Punchbowl Street offramp (Exit 21B) on Friday, June 28, through Friday, July 5, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Punchbowl Street onramp and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Saturday, June 29, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for bridge maintenance.

5) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Moanalua Road onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Friday night, June 28, through Saturday morning, June 29, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., and on Saturday night, June 29, through Sunday morning, June 30, from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., for the installation of precast concrete panels.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

6) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Split and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Friday night, June 28, through Saturday morning, June 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., for precast panel installations. A third lane will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The shoulder lane will be closed

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

7) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pearlridge/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Friday night, June 28, through Saturday morning, June 29, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for precast panel work.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

8) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Aiea Heights Drive overpass on Saturday night, June 29, through Sunday morning, June 30, for pre-cast panel work. Two lanes will be closed on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. A third lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. The shoulder will be closed.

For more information, please visit the project website at http://h1waimalu.com/

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Ahua Street overpass and the Funston Road overpass on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for median work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MAKAHA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Tentative lane closures on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Kimo Street on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for repaving work as part of the Farrington Hwy Resurfacing, Phase II from Hakimo Road to Kili Drive project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ahuimanu Road on Sunday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work. Parking will not be available.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) KAILUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the northbound direction between Keolu Drive and Ulupii Street on Saturday, June 29, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAIMANALO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Poalima Street and Kanapuu Drive on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the Kalanianaole Highway Improvements project website athttp://www.gloverltd.com/projects/kalanianaole_highway/.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

For Rail closures within the city maintained state highway, see http://hartdocs.honolulu.gov/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-22896/20190623-KHG-traffic-update.pdf

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and the Wilson Tunnel at the Burmeister Bridge overpass on Saturday, June 29, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Saturday night, June 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for crosswalk restriping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

For Rail closures within the city maintained state highway, see

Nimitz – http://hartdocs.honolulu.gov/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-22895/20190623-CCGS-traffic-update.pdf

Airport – http://hartdocs.honolulu.gov/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-22894/20190623-AIRPORT-traffic-update.pdf

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Libby Street and Alakawa Street on Friday night, June 29, through Saturday morning, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., for sewer work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Puuloa Road and Valkenburgh Street on Saturday, June 29, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical maintenance.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, June 29, through Friday, July 5, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work following the landslide. The Kailua-bound lanes will be temporarily open during the schedule below.

Monday, July 1, through Friday, July 5 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes between Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Center and Nuuanu Pali Drive from 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kaliua-bound lanes from 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Pauoa Road offramp on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs to Wylie Street and Nuuanu Avenue will be posted.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pauoa Road underpass and Wylie Street overpass on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— WAIALAE AVENUE —

1) KAHALA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Waialae Avenue in both directions between 21st Avenue and Kilauea Avenue on Saturday, June 29, from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WAIAWA ROAD —

1) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Waiawa Road in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and Ala Ike Street on Saturday, June 29, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (SIDEWALK AND BIKE PATH CLOSURE)

The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, June 28, through Friday night, July 5, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 28 – JUNE 30

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) HANAPEPE (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in the Lihue bound direction at Mile Marker 1 (before the Hanalei Bridge) for emergency slope stabilization.

2) HANALEI TO HAENA (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway in the westbound direction between Anae Road and Kee Beach between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 for the 39th Annual Haena to Hanalei Run. More information on this event can be found at http://www.hanaleicanoeclub.org/

3) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JUNE 28 – JUNE 30

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAIKAPU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between Main Street and Waiko Road on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on Wednesday night, July 3, from 8:30 p.m. to 12 midnight for storm drain maintenance.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE —

1) WAILUKU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue in both directions between Kahului Beach Road and Market Street on Sunday night, June 30, through Wednesday morning, July 3, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on Wednesday night, July 3, from 8:30 p.m. to 12 midnight, for storm drain maintenance.