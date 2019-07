West Oahu residents may want to plan ahead in their commute for Thursday.

There will be lane closures along Farrington Highway.

According to Hawaiian Electric crews will be installing transformers mounted on ultility poles in Maili and Nanakuli.

One mauka lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In Nanakuli, the closure will begin at Hakimo Road.

In Maili, the closure will begin at Pelanaki Street.