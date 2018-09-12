Hana Hwy suffers landslide, downed tree
(KHON2) - Hana Highway has already experienced a landslide and a fallen tree Wednesday morning as Maui begins to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Olivia.
A fallen tree is currently blocking both directions of the highway near mile marker 21, according to Hawaii DOT.
Crews are working to clear the scene.
At around 9:43 a.m., a landslide shut down both directions of Hana Highway at mile marker 14 near Honomanu.
The landslide has since been cleared.
Maui is experiencing steady rain as Tropical Storm Olivia moves in.
The entire county is under a flash flood watch until Thursday.