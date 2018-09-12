(KHON2) - Hana Highway has already experienced a landslide and a fallen tree Wednesday morning as Maui begins to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Olivia.

A fallen tree is currently blocking both directions of the highway near mile marker 21, according to Hawaii DOT.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

At around 9:43 a.m., a landslide shut down both directions of Hana Highway​​​​​ at mile marker 14 near Honomanu.

The landslide has since been cleared.

#Maui #Olivia update. Hana Hwy at mile marker 14 near Honomanu is closed in both directions due a landslide. HDOT crews are responding. #hiwx #hitraffic — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) September 12, 2018

Maui is experiencing steady rain as Tropical Storm Olivia moves in.

The entire county is under a flash flood watch until Thursday.