Hana Hwy suffers landslide, downed tree

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 06:51 AM HST

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 07:30 AM HST

(KHON2) - Hana Highway has already experienced a landslide and a fallen tree Wednesday morning as Maui begins to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Olivia. 

A fallen tree is currently blocking both directions of the highway near mile marker 21, according to Hawaii DOT.

Crews are working to clear the scene. 

At around 9:43 a.m., a landslide shut down both directions of Hana Highway​​​​​ at mile marker 14 near Honomanu.  

The landslide has since been cleared. 

Maui is experiencing steady rain as Tropical Storm Olivia moves in. 

The entire county is under a flash flood watch until Thursday. 

