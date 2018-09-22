Landslide closes Manoa Falls Trail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Manoa Falls Trail (DLNR/File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) - One of the most popular hiking spots on Oahu is closed until further notice.

Emergency crews rushed to Manoa Friday afternoon after a landslide was discovered along the popular Manoa Falls Trail.

Firefighters came across the landslide after someone called 911. They estimate it to be about 100 feet long.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the landslide occurred in the upper pool, which is permanently off-limits to the public.

At first, there was some concern that hikers may have been injured.

"Our crews did come across some hikers, but we didn't find any injuries. They investigated the base of the pool where the debris field was left behind, a small debris field of large rocks and some trees and some dirt," said Battalion Chief Debbie Eleneki, Honolulu Fire Department. "Whenever we have a lot of rainfall, as we have experienced over the past weeks or months, there's always that potential of loosening of the ground."

DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife closed the trail for three days last month to conduct a rockfall mitigation survey, to assess and document potential hazards within the falls viewing area.

Staff will assess the situation Saturday.