Lanai Airport sees strongest wind gusts so far from Olivia

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 02:47 AM HST

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 04:21 AM HST

(KHON2) - Tropical Storm Olivia is bringing strong winds across the state of Hawaii Wednesday.

So far, the Lanai Airport has recorded the strongest wind gusts out of all the islands. 

A gust of wind clocked in at 47 mph just before 2 a.m.

Dangerous wind speeds will most likely occur during the Wednesday morning hours and will happen where the center of the storm is.

The latest forecast shows the center of Tropical Storm Olivia to be located about 95 miles east of Kahului.

Olivia has slowed to 7 mph as it moves toward the west-southwest.

Wind gusts are expected to continue across the islands, especially in Maui County.

