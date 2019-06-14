L.A. Rams will host football and cheerleading clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Aside from the L.A. Rams airing on KHON2, they'll have a physical presence on the islands by having football and cheerleading clinics.

According to President and CEO of Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association Mufi Hanneman, the clinics will have the L.A. Rams get involved with the local community.

"These outreach efforts serve as an outlet for students to learn about respect, leadership, and hard work," Hanneman said.

Kids from private and public schools throughout the State will participate in the upcoming events.

The football clinic will host the top eight high school football teams from the 2019-2019 season, which includes the Open Division, Division I, and Division II.

Representatives from each county will be in attendance.

The Cheer Clinic will host cheerleaders from the LA Rams, as they teach youth from the Kindergarten to 12th-grade levels.

"There has been a wonderful partnership between the HTA, HVCB, and HLTA in enhancing the community benefits and marketing exposure of large events funded by tourism dollars. Some of our key pillars include: sharing the Hawaiian culture, our island values, marketing Hawai'i and the Spirit of Aloha, and educating the public on the jobs and revenues the tourism sector provides," he said.