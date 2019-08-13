LA Rams takes over Ward Village events this week

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) cheers on the crowd during the first half of the team’sNFL football wild-card playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons in Los Angeles. Donald, Ndamukong Suh and fellow starting defensive lineman Michael Brockers are together in practice for the first time this week while the Rams prepare for their season-opening trip to Oakland on Monday night. New Rams cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib also are eager to get on the field after barely playing in the preseason to see if this defense can live up to its enormous potential. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Los Angeles Rams will be in Hawaii this week as they are expected to take on the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, August 17.

Prior to the game, the LA Rams will be at Ward Village Aug.15-16.

Thursday, August 15, “Yoga in the Park” will be led by LA Rams Cheerleaders.

This will take place at Victoria Ward Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Participants will move through a combination of physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation.

At the conclusion of the session, fans will have the opportunity to receive Rams-themed giveaways and take photos with cheerleaders.

All giveaways will be provided to fans while supplies last.

Friday, August 16, ” New Wave Friday” will start at 5 p.m.

Fans can meet former Rams linebacker and University of Hawaii football player, Pisa Tinoisamoa, during a meet-and-greet session.

The free, fun, family-friendly event will also feature live entertainment, food and retail vendors and activities.

A lucky attendee will win two tickets to the sold out LA Rams versus Dallas Cowboys football game on Saturday.