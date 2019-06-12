L&L's annual 52-cent plate lunch event is almost here

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - An anonymous donor is generously covering the costs for plate lunches for the annual L & L 52-cent Plate Lunch Event. The 14th annual celebration will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at its Ke’eaumoku Street (in Walmart) Honolulu location only.



All attendees who would like a free plate must be in line by 11:30 AM to redeem the offer and will be limited to one plate per person. Three plate lunches will be available: Kalua Pork with Cabbage, Chicken Katsu, and Hamburger Steak. The first ten customers in line will receive a month’s supply of Pepsi drinks and the first 100 customers will receive a free L&L t-shirt. All funds, including the anonymous donation will be given in full to Goodwill Industries of Hawaii.