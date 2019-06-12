L&L's annual 52-cent plate lunch event is almost here
HONOLULU (KHON2) - An anonymous donor is generously covering the costs for plate lunches for the annual L & L 52-cent Plate Lunch Event. The 14th annual celebration will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at its Ke’eaumoku Street (in Walmart) Honolulu location only.
All attendees who would like a free plate must be in line by 11:30 AM to redeem the offer and will be limited to one plate per person. Three plate lunches will be available: Kalua Pork with Cabbage, Chicken Katsu, and Hamburger Steak. The first ten customers in line will receive a month’s supply of Pepsi drinks and the first 100 customers will receive a free L&L t-shirt. All funds, including the anonymous donation will be given in full to Goodwill Industries of Hawaii.
“One of my favorite aspects of L & L is how our work inspires others to do good and have passion for their community. The feeling of fulfillment is incredible. Thank you to our generous donor and all those who contribute to help those who are less fortunate,” says Bryan Andaya, President and COO of L & L