HONOLULU (KHON2) - Chinese New Year is next Tuesday, and there are countless traditions associated with it, like paying all your debts by New Year's Eve.

But tonight we learn a lot more from a dynamo of a woman who founded the Chinatown Business and Community Association.

She gave us a tour starting on Maunakea street.

"We're going to Suncheung, the cake shop," Chu Lan Shubert-Kwok of Chinatown Business and Community Association said

A broken foot can't slow down Chu Lan Shubert-Kwok.

Her temporary scooter inadvertently goes down the sidewalk ramp, "this is very....aaah...very hard to get here ," she said, laughing.

Or quell her mission to promote and protect Chinatown businesses. And today, share their abundance so we can prepare for Chinese New Year.

Holding a bag of candies she said, "this is the good luck candy, preserve, fruits and vegetables so people have something sweet to eat when they drink tea and this is to symbolize the abundance that the world has to offer."

Another tradition is gau. Chu Lan explains "gau is togetherness, it's mochi. It's made with brown sugar and mochi, and so every family eats this."

Mei Fang, Owner, Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery also explained: "gau is this year better than last year, better and better."

Chu Lan agreed, "it's ascending, ascending....going up, so your life will be better and better; more money better health, bigger family more children."

Then grabbing a red envelope, Chu Lan explained: "and then the chinese umbau, the leecee, all the little kids, whoever's not married no matter how old you when you go and say happy new year to your parents grandparents or aunties uncles. They put money in this for you. So when you celebrate Chinese New Year, have a lot of cash on you because you got to give for good luck."

A couple stores down she said: "we are now at the feng shui house and they have all the chinese charms for the good luck for your year."

She pointed out: "and all these different zodiac animals."

We asked, "What is your zodiac animal?"

Chu Lan replied: "My zodiac is a rabbit (laugh) it's a good year for a rabbit."

And indeed, Michael Wu, Feng Shui Master and store owner: "The rabbit person, they have the flying star number 6. Number 6 means authority, promotion, that's good."

If you're not as lucky, Feng Shui Arts store has much to fend off the negative. And we may all need something because of the year we're entering, Wu said, is the year of the earth boar.

According to Wu, "The money luck is not working in 2019, so here feng shui can help you. The negative sector in 2019 everybody should avoid, is in the direction of southwest and northeast of your home so we encourage people to not stay there or don't spend much time there. Try to spend more time in the positive sector, which is west or east."

We had to ask, "is there anything positive about the year of the boar?"

Unfortunately, Master Wu replied, " well so far no, doesn't look like. Well, I can think of something."

Now at Golden Palace Seafood Restaurant, Chu Lan said while we were all in shock: "they just came out with the biggest gin dui in Honolulu, they are the only one with the biggest gin dui."

