What is Kupuna Life

KHON2’s Elderhood Project, now Kupuna Life, is proud to begin its 12th year of providing awareness and information to our kupuna and their families and caregivers about the issues that affect their daily lives.

Hawaii’s most watched news anchor Joe Moore and award-winning reporter and anchor Kathy Muneno along with the rest of our KHON2 News ohana are committed to this powerful franchise, providing informative and compelling stories of Hawaii’s seniors.