Kupuna Caregiver: Volunteer of the year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — She is a ray of sunshine! For 40 years, Joyce Patrick has been spreading joy as a volunteer every Thursday at Adventist Health Castle.



“I think when you help out the patients and they’re very grateful, especially the staff. When you see them in the morning and they say thank you for being here, that’s rewarding,” smiles Patrick.



“Oh,she means everything to this hospital because she’s such a dependable person. She’s so likeable and she cares about everybody that she helps,” says Francine Kong, Adventist Health Castle.



The Maui native and former flight attendant, alway puts the patient first.



“First of all, you have to have patience. You have to respect them whomever they are, whether it’s the patient or the family. You also really have to be a good listener,” says Patrick.



Earlier this year, Adventist Health Castle honored her 40 years of service by naming Patrick their volunteer of the year.



“It’s a big surprise and a very special day of course. I never expected anything like this to be honored like this,” says Patrick.



“Our volunteers are treasures and Joyce has been with us for 40 years.

What a commitment that is to give to an organization that you love so much of your time and effort.

That’s what she means to us. We love her and she’s part of our ohana,” says Kathy Raethel, Adventist Health Castle President.



“I’ve been around so long, patients wonder if I have the strength to push them around in a wheelchair.

They’re younger than I am.

But it’s just a joy to be around people who are grateful and appreciate the volunteers who help them,” says Patrick.