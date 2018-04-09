When you’re a caregiver, you know that everyday you will touch a life or a life will touch yours. A Wahiawa woman knows all about this and we thank her for being a Kupuna Caregiver.

Rozlyn Kahalewai looks adoringly at her mother Georgiana knowing mom has suffered greatly over the last few years.

“She lost my son, my dad, her mom, my brother and her fiance in less than eight months,” said Kahalewai.



“She acts like she’s my mom sometimes,” said her mom Georgiana Valmoja. “Where you’ve been, how come you don’t answer the phone, go on go on go on, good scolding I get from her.”

Georgiana’s depression and physical ailments require 24-7 care, forcing Kahalewai to balance her work schedule as a city bus driver and the daily needs of her own family.

“I think through the grace of God I can do this because I can’t do it by myself no way,” said Kahalewai.

But this isn’t the first time she’s cared for someone in her family. Kahalewai was the caregiver of her older brother Wallace who was suffering from liver failure. He died on Christmas Day 2014.

Shortly after his death, her father moved to Oahu from Maui because of complications with his heart.

“My dad got sick and we just lost him in January,” said Kahalewai.

And now she cares for her mom and helps her husband with his parents, even though she recently had a hysterectomy.

“It is exhausting so many times I thought I was going to have one nervous break-down,” said Kahalewai. “They tell me you need to just breathe but I don’t know how to breathe because tomorrow is not promised to nobody so you got to just make sure they living the best life they can today.”

Her family admires her strength for she too has suffered loss in her young life. Her oldest son died in a car accident several years ago. He was only 16.



Her husband Richard says his wife is the most selfless person he knows. He says she is someone who gives from her heart and never wants anything in return.

“It’s going to be overwhelming but in the end it will be all worth it because you know that you did everything that you possibly humanly can,” said Kahalewai. “That when you go and leave this earth that you can leave one legacy behind.”

Kahalewai often says “Family Over Everything” but it’s not just a hashtag.

“If there’s any grudge or resentment in your family just forgive and you know you only get one family,” said Kahalewai. “You have many friends but our family is all you have.”

She believes it and lives and for that, we say thank you..