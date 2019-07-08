Kupuna Caregiver: a volunteer with a heart of gold

They say volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they just have the heart.

For 40 years, Joyce Patrick has been spreading joy as a volunteer every Thursday at Adventist Health Castle.

“What’s the most rewarding aspect of being a volunteer? Well, I think when you help out the patients and they’re very grateful, especially the staff,” said Patrick. “When you see them in the morning and they say thank you for being here, that’s rewarding.”

“She means everything to this hospital because she’s such a dependable person, she’s so likable, and she cares about everybody that she helps,” said Francine Kong of Adventist Health Castle.

The Maui native, who worked as a flight attendant, always put the patient first.

“Well, first of all, you have to have patience, you have to respect them. Whoever they are, whether it’s the patient or the family and really be a good listener,” said Patrick.

Earlier this year, Adventist Health Castle honored her 40 years of service by naming her their volunteer of the year.

“It’s a big surprise and a very special day, of course,” said Patrick. “I never expected anything like this to be honored like this.”

“Volunteers are treasures and Joyce has been with us for 40 years,” said Adventist Health Castle President Kathy Raethel. “What a commitment that is to give to an organization that you love so much of your time and effort. That’s what she means to us. We love her and she’s part of our ohana.”

“Because I’ve been around so long, they wonder if I have the strength to push them around in a wheelchair because they’re younger than I am. But it’s just a joy to be around people who are grateful and the need for volunteers to help them,” said Patrick.