Kunia motorcyclist has died after Monday’s crash on Kunia Road

A man who was at the wheel of a motorcycle that crashed into a van on Monday has died.

The Medical Examiner has identified the 24-year-old as Cory Jackson of Wahiawa. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

Jackson was traveling south on Kunia Road with a female passenger at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle was seen traveling south in the north bound lane, overtaking other south bound vehicles when it collided in to the rear of a Chevy van. The van was also traveling south and was waiting to turn left in to a farm access road.

The 22-year-old female passenger was last known to be in extremely critical condition.

