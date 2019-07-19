Kula water valve repairs to affect Piliwale and Omaopio roads

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers on Piliwale Road and Omaopio Road will be affected by a Department of Water Supply project to repair valves at the Tanaka Tank in Kula on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Although repair work was performed on July 11, 2019, additional repair work is necessary. Work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

Customers on Piliwale Road and from the Piliwale Road junction to Omaopio Road will have no water while the repair work is in progress. The department apologizes for any inconvenience.

Call the department’s 24-hour hotline at 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs, or if there are any questions.