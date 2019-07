Kuhio Highway is set to reopen on Monday, June 17, into Wainiha and Haena for the first time since the flooding of April 2018.

Right now, the Waikoko Bridge is closed but will reopen tomorrow at 5 a.m. without restrictions.

Construction on the highway will still need to be done.

Another full weekend closure of Kuhio Highway at Waipa Bridge is scheduled for July 12-15.