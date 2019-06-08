Kuhio Highway past Waipa will reopen after full closure of Waikoko Bridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public that following the completion of the full weekend closure of Waikoko Bridge on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on Monday, June 17 at 5 a.m., the highway will be opened without restrictions.

Kuhio Highway past Waipa Bridge is currently accessible only to placard-holders on a set schedule. Crews will be working on Kamehameha Day on Tuesday, June 11 and access will be on the Monday-Saturday schedule.

Non-residents planning to access the area after restrictions are lifted are reminded of the following:

A "no parking" zone has been established between Haena Place and Kee Beach. Parking along Kuhio Highway in this zone is a violation of Chapter 291C-111 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes and could result in fines of $200 plus an additional $200 surcharge.

Access to Haena State Park is by reservation. More information is available at https://www.hanaleiinitiative.org/

Construction closures to complete the replacements of Waikoko Bridge and Waipa Bridge are currently scheduled for the nights of Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13. The full weekend closure for Waikoko Bridge is scheduled for June 14-17. The previous news release announcing this closure is available at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2019/05/30/full-weekend-closure-of-waikoko-bridge-scheduled-for-june-14-17/

The second full weekend closure of Kuhio Highway at Waipa Bridge is now scheduled for July 12-15. This closure was scheduled to avoid the weekends of the Haena to Hanalei Run and the July 4th Holiday weekend. Wainiha and Haena residents and other authorized placard-holders should retain their placards for access during the full weekend closure in July.