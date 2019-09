A heads up for Kauai residents.

Kuhio Highway will be shut down in both directions overnight this week at the Wai’oli Bridge.

This will be from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning.

No cars will be allowed to cross the bridge during the shutdown.

A shuttle and park and ride system will be set up to help people who need to get through the area.