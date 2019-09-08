Ku Kia’i Mauna leads Mauna Convoy from Maunalua Bay to Maili Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Supporters of Ku Kia’i Mauna planned the Mauna Convoy for today.

It starts at Maunalua Bay at 9 a.m.

About 70 vehicles are expected to participate.

Then it proceeds to Kalanianaole Highway. westbound, to Moanalua Freeway, to continue westbound on Farrington Highway., to end at Maili Beach Park.

The event organizer has agreed to follow all traffic rules and regulations unless otherwise directed by HPD.

HPD response:

HPD officers will be moving with the vehicles along the route to ensure the safety of the participants and the general public. Additional officers will be positioned at the beginning and end of the event. Heavy traffic is expected along the entire route, including freeway on-ramps and nearby streets. HPD asks drivers to please exercise caution and patience.

The convoy must remain on H-1 freeway until Maili and may not exit at Waipahu to drive down Farrington Highway.

The Convoy is expected to end at about noon at Maili Beach Park.

There are police stationed at every intersection in the Hawaii Kai area.

There are also people lined up on the overpass walkways showing their support for the kia’i, protectors of Mauna Kea.