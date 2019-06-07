Kona negligent injury investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 24-year-old female from Japan suffered severe injuries following a two vehicle collision on Wednesday (June 5) on Highway 11 near the 117 mile marker.

The 24-year-old female passenger has been identified as Honoka Kogure of Kanagawa, Japan.

Responding to a 2:05 p.m. call, police determined that a gray 2000 Saturn station wagon being operated by a 33-year-old Kailua-Kona man had crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on with a southbound white 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SUV that was being operated by a 44-year-old Kailua-Kona woman. The 24-year-old female passenger in the Nissan was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. She was later transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder and the other 6 occupants (5 females & 1 male) from Japan were transported to the Kona Community Hospital by Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel for treatment. The 33-year-old male driver of the Saturn station wagon was not injured in the collision.

The 24-year-old female victim and 4 occupants from the Nissan Pathfinder were not using seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The 33-year-old Kailua-Kona man was arrested for Negligent Injury and several other offenses. He remains in police custody at the Kona cellblock while officers conduct further investigation.

Police have not determined if speed or alcohol are factors in the collision.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a Negligent Injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646, ext. 229.