HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Kona man was arrested on the Big Island.

He was accused of stabbing two people.

It happened Thursday night on Ahililani Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man and a 62-year-old man were stabbed in the head and face. They were treated at the hospital and released.

Jared Dunn, 39, was arrested and charged with assault.

He remains in custody on $10,000 bail.