HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Koloa Rum Company on Kauai is celebrating a big milestone.

The company has been in business for 10 years.

It plans to more than double the size of its current operation.

Plans are to build a 45-thousand square-foot distillery and warehouse which will include a tasting room, store and café.

The Koloa Rum Company will break ground on the new distillery this week.

The company says it will also plant about 12-acres of sugar cane fields on site.