Koko Crater Botanical Garden is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, June 26, to conduct maintenance on the garden parking lot.

Routine maintenance includes resurfacing and pothole repair.

Access to the Koko Crater Stables will also be affected by the maintenance.

Koko Crater Botanical Garden, located inside Koko Head at 7491 Kokonani St., is normally open daily from sunrise to sunset and contains a diverse collection of dryland plants and plumeria trees.

kaphuna road

wilikina drive, 1643