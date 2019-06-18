Koke‘e Road, Waimea Canyon Drive remain closed due to Koke‘e brush fire

KOKE‘E – Koke‘e Road and Waimea Canyon Drive remain closed Monday while firefighters continue to suppress the brush fire that broke out Sunday morning in Koke‘e.

There is no threat to any structures at this time and no injuries have been reported.

At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, multiple units were dispatched to a brush fire along Koke‘e Road. County, state, and private companies responded Sunday and continued efforts through the night.

On Monday, personnel with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife assumed the lead role in the unified command. They are assisted by Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, and Kaua‘i firefighters who remain on scene suppressing hot spots along Koke‘e Road. Two Airborne Aviation helicopters along with KFD Rescue are continuing water drops to the area.

The county Department of Public Works and private companies are also utilizing water tankers and other heavy equipment. Kaua‘i police and state Department of Transportation officials are manning the road closures.

Due to the ongoing fire, officials with Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative have de-energized power lines in Koke‘e until further notice, as a safety precaution. Power will be restored once fire officials advise it is safe to do so.

An estimate on the size of the fire is not yet known.

There are no evacuations currently in place. However, while the roads to Koke‘e remain closed at this time, those in Koke‘e wishing to leave are being allowed down Waimea Canyon Drive as it is safe to do so.

Updates will be announced as information becomes available.