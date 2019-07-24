Kim Kardashian’s eyeshadow upsets Native Hawaiians

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kim Kardashian’s new cosmetic line called Sooo Fire Eyeshadow is on fire.

Many on Twitter accusing the collection of disrespecting the Hawaiian culture.

That’s because two of the eyeshadows in the palette are named Kilauea and Pele’s curse.

Some wrote: “Our culture is not for sale! How dare you.”

Others said “Not only did Kim Kardashian use Hawaii for money, but she also released this palette during a vulnerable and emotional time for Hawaiians.”

In a statement the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement says:

“Using our deities’ names, the names and likeliness of our creators of our earth and elements, using the names of our children who we name to honor our elements and our earth is an affront and poor attempt at branding.”

So far no response from Kim Kardashian or the cosmetics company.