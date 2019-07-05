Kilauea eruption’s Fissure 8 gets 20 name suggestions

HONOLULU – (KHON2) Fissure 8 – the most productive opening in last year’s Kilauea breakout flow — could soon be renamed with one of 20 possible titles submitted to the state Board on Geographic Names. The deadline for nominations closed this week, after the public was given several months to weigh in.

Two suggestions referred to the masculine volcano deity Aila’au.

Puu Leilani would name the fissure for the Leilani Estates subdivision where the fissure broke out. A Leilani Sstates resident put in “Hopena,” translating to “fate” or F-8 for Fissure 8.

Fissure 8 was the most explosive opening in the Kilauea rift zone during last year’s eruption, shooting magma hundreds of feet high and sending a river of molten lava far and wide.

The Board on Geographic Names will meet again with Puna residents to go over the proposed names, before selecting the winner.

All 20 name suggestions, their meanings and links to each submission can be found here as a link. They are listed in order of date received below: