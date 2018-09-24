Kilauea Disaster Recovery Center to close

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PAHOA (KHON2) - The joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center that has been assisting residents with the Kilauea eruption recovery will close permanently on Friday, Sept. 28.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale Street in Pahoa.

Hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the closing date.

Survivors are encouraged to stay in touch with FEMA. The deadline to apply for assistance has passed, but applicants can still track their application and should notify FEMA of changes to their information such as a mailing address, phone numbers and email address. They may also upload insurance settlement information or other documentation online.

Homeowners and renters can update their information in the following ways:

By going online to DisasterAssistance.gov ,

, By calling 800-621-3362; TTY 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362, or

By downloading the FEMA mobile app.

For questions regarding SBA’s low-interest disaster loans and applications, residents and businesses can continue to call the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.