Kiaʻi calls Ige a “liar” after he made claims of alleged illegal activity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige arrived in Hilo early Friday morning for a meeting regarding the demonstrations.

In a news conference this afternoon, the governor says he’s concerned about the people’s safety.

“There are no drugs there’s no alcohol in there we walk around that Puuhonua and to say that this exists is an attack on us our integrity and governor, I am very disappointed.”

In regard to Ige’s claim that law enforcement is providing security, Kahookahi refuted that. The kiaʻi has kept order in the Puuhonua on their own. He says law enforcement has not interacted with the crowds. They’ve remained posted near the cattle guard.

He also says Ige has not reached out to them.

“I am not willing to meet with a liar. I see no point in meeting with someone who has shown a lack of integrity a lack of honesty and has resorted to lies over and over and over again,” said Kahookahi Kanuha, Kiaʻi of Mauna Kea.

The kiaʻi instead extended an invitation out to people to come to the Puuhonua to see what it’s like for themselves.

As for the governor’s emergency proclamation, it runs through August 2.

The Ku Kiaʻi Mauna Movement is gaining traction across the nation and beyond.

More demonstrations are planned in Las Vegas and in New York’s union square this weekend.